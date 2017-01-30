PMTC awards season is now open

Now that the calendar has turned to 2017, we are in full planning mode for the 2017 Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s annual conference. The speakers and topics have already been lined up, and this year promises to once again be one of the best educational and networking values in the industry. (Full conference details can be viewed on our website at www.pmtc.ca). The conference is being held June 15-16 at the Crowne Plaza Fallsview in Niagara Falls, Ont. One of the highlights of our conference each year is our awards program.

Most people don’t give a second thought to the professional men and women who safely pilot commercial motor vehicles up and down our highways for millions of accident-free miles each year. Despite the lack of praise from most of the public, those of us in the industry know what a huge role professional drivers play in keeping our roads safe. In addition to being major contributors to our economy, these professional men and women also ensure that essential products and servicers are delivered seamlessly so we can enjoy the benefits of the lifestyles we live.

The PMTC awards program, in my view, is one of the most rewarding portions of our conference, as it is one of the few times that drivers and fleets are recognized in a positive light for what they do.

Here is a brief overview of the awards program for the PMTC:

The Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers inducts up to four professional drivers each year. This award recognizes the superior over-the-road performance of drivers employed by PMTC member companies. The Hall of Fame resides on our website and a visitor can review the outstanding records of all our inductees, dating back to 1990.

The Private Fleet Safety Awards are open to all private fleets in Canada – membership in the PMTC is not required to enter this award. These awards recognize companies with a superior over-the-road performance who have successfully integrated detailed safety programs as a key component of their operations.

The Vehicle Graphics Awards add color and drama to our annual awards luncheon. These awards are open to all fleets – private and for-hire – and attract entries from across the country. Once again, PMTC membership is not required to enter this award.

The PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary will provide up to two PMTC young leaders with the funds to cover two of the four courses that are required to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Program.

The courses have been selected from CITT’s extensive library of logistics programs. Each bursary has a value of roughly $1,800. This program, when completed, will arm the new leader with the skills and confidence necessary to climb the ranks in his or her company and to become a successful leader in their organization.

The Professional Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver Training Scholarship covers the costs for the recipient to complete a full driver training program through a recognized training provider. This program is an intensive 200-hour course, which when completed, will arm the new professional driver with a high level of training, meeting Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) and Professional Truck Driver Institute (PTDI) mandatory requirements. These standards will provide the student with the skills and confidence necessary to become a successful professional operator and will help to promote investment in the training needs of our great industry.

All entry forms, applications, and criteria are available at www.pmtc.ca or by calling the office at 877-501-7682. You can also e-mail info@pmtc.ca.

Please consider nominating someone from your company, and share this information with others in the industry who you think have fleets or employees they may want to consider entering.

There are many drivers and companies who deserve the chance to be recognized in front of their peers – let’s give as many of them as we can this opportunity.

***

Mike Millian is president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, the only national association that represents the views and interests of the private fleet industry. He can be reached at trucks@pmtc.ca.