CTA provides media toolkit to protect flatdeck drivers

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has created a multimedia toolkit designed to help prevent driver injuries at workplaces and shipper facilities.

The media toolkit includes whiteboard animation videos and digital infographics in English and French, aimed at helping facility operators to improve safety and reduce injury risks to flatbed drivers, in particular.

The initiative stems from a Hazard Alert issued last year by the Occupational Health and Safety Directorate at Employment and Social Development Canada, which indicated there have been several fatalities and serious injuries to truck drivers resulting from unstable freight falling from a flatbed trailer. The accidents occurred at sites not under the control of the driver’s trucking company.

Some issues identified included inadequate lighting, improper maintenance of the grounds, and the fact many sites require drivers to tarp their loads off-site, sometimes on the side of public roads.

The CTA, though its videos and infographics, demonstrates best and poor practices at workplace facilities.

“CTA encourages carriers to share this information with their customers to promote best practices when loading and unloading flatbed trucks,” said Stephen Laskowski, president, CTA. “For our part, the Alliance requests ESDC works with CTA to encourage shippers and receivers to create safer workplaces and to work with provincial authorities to enforce the law against those who create dangerous conditions for drivers of flatbed trucks as well as other configurations requiring drivers to work in situations covered by fall protection regulations.”

You can view the video below.



