Fatal collision numbers spike on Manitoba roadways last year

WINNIPEG, Man. – According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), 2016 was the deadliest year on the province’s roadways in the past decade, with 101 fatal collisions that resulted in the death of 112 people.

Despite last year’s increase in fatal collisions, the Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) said MPI statistics for the year 2010-15 show a downward trend in trucking-related incidents.

Don Stewart, senior manager of business development for the MTA, indicated to Truck West that 2016 statistics on collisions involving transport trucks were not available to the public at this time.

“Although we certainly recognize there is still work to be done, our industry is headed in the right direction regarding road safety,” Stewart said, adding the MTA’s condolences for those who were impacted by roadway incidents in 2016. “Industry members or other stakeholders wanting to engage with us to discuss road safety are encouraged to reach out.”

MPI said that in 2015, there were 69 fatal collisions resulting in 78 fatalities, which was much lower than last year’s numbers.

“Not since 2006 have we lost as many people in motor vehicle collisions and our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the 112 Manitobans who lost their lives in roadway crashes,” said crown services minister Ron Schuler. “These terrible outcomes must serve as a reminder to all Manitobans to drive safely in 2017.”

One of the main causes of the rise in fatal collisions is what MPI said was an ‘alarming increase in impaired driving, distracted driving, speed and neglecting to wear a seatbelt.’

“To stay safe on our roads and not put other road users at risk, all drivers need to think about road safety every time they get behind the wheel,” said Ward Keith, vice-president of business development and communications for MPI. “Buckling up all the time, driving to road and weather conditions, not driving when impaired by alcohol or drugs, or while distracted – these are all simple reminders that can help to prevent being involved in a collision. They can also literally make the difference between life and death.”

Stewart said the MTA has long had a meaningful relationship with MPI and appreciates the opportunities they provide to collaborate on road safety.

“Outside of the work we’re directly involved with MPI on,” he said, “the MTA has and will continue investing resources and efforts in our push for increased road safety tools and education.”