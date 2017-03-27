Goodyear recognizes heroic truck driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – David Webb of Billings, Mont. was named Goodyear’s 34th Highway Hero during an emotional presentation at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Webb was selected from among three finalists and presented with the award in front of industry press, friends and family. Webb and his wife Carol were traveling through Washington State last June when they saw a dump truck in the next lane swerve.

Webb pulled up to the dump truck and noticed its driver was slumped over the steering wheel. He parked his truck and ran after the slowing vehicle, jumping onto its running board, opening the door and applying the brakes.

His wife Carol, who was also at the presentation, called 911. The driver was not breathing but Carol applied CPR. The driver survived.

“David took immediate action to save a fellow truck driver and stop an out-of-control truck that could have injured others,” said Gary Medalis, marketing director, Goodyear. “For his quick thinking and courage, we are proud to name him our 34th Goodyear Highway Hero.”

Webb receives a special Highway Hero ring, a US$5,000 prize and other items.