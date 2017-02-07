Kenworth T680 to be auctioned off to fight human trafficking

TOLLESON, Ariz. – An “Everyday Heroes”-themed Kenworth T680 is going on tour and will be auctioned off to support Truckers Against Trafficking.

The specially designed truck will make its public debut at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC_) spring meeting in Nashville, Tenn. Feb. 27-March 2. After that, it will be showcased at Ritchies Bros. auctions in Las Vegas and Phoenix. On June 20, Ritchie Bros. will auction off the truck in Phoenix.

Kenworth and other industry suppliers have contributed to the project. The truck has a retail value of US$157,000 and all proceeds from its sale will go towards the non-profit Truckers Against Trafficking organization. Its goal is to eliminate human trafficking by educating truckers and truck stop operators on what to look for and how to respond.

“This project has mobilized a group of caring industry suppliers, and together we are going to help save some lives,” said Don Blake, who spearheaded the effort and serves as Inland Kenworth’s new truck sales manager in the Phoenix area. Blake came up with the idea after a TAT presentation.

“I had to wipe the tears from my eyes after learning the horrors that TAT rescues people from today,” he said. “I knew right then that I wanted to help our industry combat human trafficking. With the support of Inland Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company, we decided to build a special truck with the idea of having the cost offset by Kenworth and component sponsors. The response was nothing short of unbelievable.”