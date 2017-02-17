Kroetsch named Safety Professional of the Year

KITCHENER, Ont. – Mike Kroetsch has been named the 2016 Central Ontario Chapter of the Fleet Safety Council’s Safety Professional of the Year.

The safety consultant began his career in 1972 as a city driver. He became fleet safety coordinator in 1989 and fleet safety manager in 1994. He also served as fleet safety manager with two other fleets before launching Transportation Safety and Compliance Solutions in 2008.

He’s an active member of the Fleet Safety Council. He also sat on the Central Ontario Truck Driving Championships planning committee for 23 years.