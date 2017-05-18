Be mindful of construction zones when traveling

EDMONTON, Alta. – With warmer weather setting in, Partners in Road Construction Safety is reminding motorists to be vigilant and drive appropriately through road construction zones.

“There are billions of dollars of projects underway to ensure Albertans have safe and reliable roads,” said Jim Rivait, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association, a member of the Partners in Road Construction Safety. “All we ask is that drivers slow down when they see the safety signs at the start of construction zones and follow the directions of flag people.”

While 2016 statistics are not yet available, during the previous five years, the number of collisions in construction zones averaged 1,045 per year, and there were 17 fatalities and 955 injuries reported between 2011 and 2015.

Data also shows that approximately 46% of Alberta drivers do not slow down to the posted speed in construction zones, where speed fines can be hefty.

To avoid delays and get up-to-date road reports in Alberta, call 511, visit 511.alberta.ca or follow @511Alberta on Twitter.