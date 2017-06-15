OPP kicks off Operation Corridor enforcement blitz

ORILLIA, Ont. – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be targeting commercial vehicles June 15-16 as part of the annual Operation Corridor enforcement campaign.

The OPP notes one in five fatal road crashes on OPP-patrolled roads involves a large commercial vehicle.

The OPP says recent data shows that over the past three years, a significant number of collisions were caused by transport trucks in poor operating condition. This includes six fatal crashes involving defective transport trucks, and 37 that involved injuries.

Damaged axles, blown tires and detached wheels, faulty brakes, defective hitches, and insecure loads are a few things police have noticed in truck-related crashes.

“A lot can go wrong when large commercial transport trucks are not driven safely or have unsecure loads and defective equipment,” said Chuck Cox, divisional commander, highway safety division with the OPP. “Our data shows that the outcome for other vehicle occupants involved in transport truck-related collisions is often fatal and catastrophic. For this reason, Operation Corridor is an important campaign to ensure transport truck drivers are safely operating and diligently maintaining their rigs at all times.”