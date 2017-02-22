PMTC to address marijuana, ELDs and sleep apnea at Calgary seminar

CALGARY, Alta. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) will be returning to Alberta this May to bring its regional seminar series again to Western Canada.

Topic will include the ongoing analysis of marijuana in the workplace, as well as sleep apnea and the impending electronic logging device (ELD) mandate.

Dr. Melissa Snider-Adler, chief medical review officer for DriverCheck, will address the ‘Canadian cannabis craze’ and its impact on the workplace safety.

“DriverCheck fields calls daily regarding concerns of cannabis use in the workplace,” Snider-Adler said. “Employers understand the need to respect human rights, but safety must not be compromised. Employers want to be educated about what they legally can and cannot do.”

Topics will include medical marijuana applications for usage, impairment factors, testing capabilities and company policy considerations.

Snider-Adler will also speak about sleep apnea to help attendees learn about workplace fatigue and its effect on drivers.

Finally, with the ELD mandate coming into effect in the US Dec. 18, 2017, Mike Millian, PMTC president, will discuss how Canadian fleets can ensure they are compliant with American regulations.

The PMTC has also been involved in consultations with Transport Canada on a Canadian ELD law, something Millian will also address during the seminar.

The seminar will take place May 17 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. with the location being provided upon registration. PMTC and DriverCheck members pay $50 for the session, while for non-members the cost is $125. E-mail Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca to register.