PMTC recognizes safest fleets, drivers

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Private Motor Trucks Council of Canada (PMTC) took time at its annual conference this week to celebrate some of the safest private fleets and their drivers.

Joining the PMTC Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers were: Andre Goyette, driving for Cardinal Health; Jim Wigwood and Dan Bezpaly, both driving for Home Hardware Stores; and Gerard Cormier, driving for Superior Propane.

Their names will be added to the PMTC Hall of Fame, which resides on its website at www.pmtc.ca.

“The skills of professional truck drivers are evident to all road users, and are especially valued by their employers,” said PMTC president Mike Millian. “These professionals compile safe driving records that are beyond amazing, considering all the adverse conditions they face every day, but only a select few can equal the caliber of the drivers in the Hall of Fame. The industry salutes these individuals and we are pleased to honor them today.”

The PMTC also awarded three private fleets for their safety records. The mid-sized fleet safety award went to John Deere Canada, the large fleet award to Home Hardware Stores, and the most improved fleet was Superior Propane.