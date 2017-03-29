Prescott mayor wants HazMat shipments banned during storms

PRESCOTT, Ont. – Prescott Mayor Brett Todd wants trucks carrying hazardous materials to be banned from Hwy. 401 during storms, local media reports.

The call for a ban comes after a deadly crash earlier this month during a snowstorm.

“Why are there not regulations to keep this type of hazardous material off the road when the weather is bad?” the mayor asked at a council meeting this week, according to the Brockville Recorder.

Todd asked town staff to put together a report covering Ministry of Transportation regulations. He’s looking to gain the support of other municipalities along the corridor. Read the full story here.