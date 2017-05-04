Rosedale to host training courses

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rosedale Transportation has announced it is hosting certified driver training (CDT) and certified director of safety (CDS) training at its Mississauga terminal in June.

The CDT course is for people responsible for the development, delivery and implementation of professional driver training programs and will be held at Rosedale June 27-28.

The CDS course is designed for transportation safety directors, giving them the tools and skills needed to develop and manage a fleet safety program. It runs June 5-9.

For more information and to register, call 800-771-8171, ext. 200.