Transport Canada posts final rule requiring stability control

OTTAWA, Ont. – Transport Canada has issued its final rule requiring electronic stability control (ESC) on heavy trucks.

The rule, published in the Canada Gazette II and available to read here, was applauded by the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA).

ESC will be required on trucks and buses with a gross vehicle weight rating of greater than 11,793 kgs under the rule, reflecting similar legislation in the U.S.

It is estimated there are on average about 660 truck rollover incidents in Canada every year, according to the CTA. While this represents less than 5% of all truck accidents, when a rollover does occur the resulting impact can be costly in terms of injuries to both motorists and truck drivers, as well as traffic tie-ups and lost productivity and efficiency.

“Roll stability systems help protect against loss of control accidents by automatically intervening by reducing engine torque and engaging the engine retarder, while automatically applying drive axle and trailer brakes. The activation takes place before the driver is aware of the need,” said CTA’s Geoff Wood.

The ESC requirements will be phased in for heavy trucks, starting first with three-axle truck tractors, effective Aug. 1, 2017 for vehicles manufactured in the U.S. and effective Dec. 14, 2017 for tractors in Canada. All remaining tractor types, manufactured after Aug. 1, 2019 must come equipped with ESC.

Vehicles manufactured prior to the coming-into-force date need not be equipped with ESC.