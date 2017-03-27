Trucks shot at on Hwy. 97

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle related to numerous shootings at commercial vehicles over an eight-hour period this past weekend.

Between 8:30 p.m. March 24 and 2:45 a.m. March 25, police say they received numerous calls about a vehicle on Hwy. 97 shooting out radiators and windows of semi-trucks while they were being operated. Shots were fired near Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Clucuz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel and 100 Mile House.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Hwy. 97 at 93 Mile. There were no injuries.

“North District Major Crime is leading the investigation and resources from around BC are assisting all efforts to locate the suspect. Police are urging the public to report any information or sightings as soon as possible to 9-1-1,” said Cpl Madonna Saunderson.

Truckers who were in the area are being asked to inspect their vehicles for suspicious damage. The vehicle is a four-door blue 2009 Dodge Caliber with the Ontario licence plate CAVM918.