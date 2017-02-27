Use of in-cab video helps, does not hinder drivers, says Omnitracs

PHOENIX, Az. – Andrew Schimelpfenig of Omnitracs Safety Center of Excellence said employing the use of an in-cab video solution is an essential ‘reliable witness’ in the event of an incident.

According to Schimelpfenig, in-cab video, both facing the driver and those that provide a driver perspective, provide the benefits of improved safety scores, save money due to the prevention of collisions, create additional driver accountability, collects data before, during and after an incident and reduces fleet liability exposure.

“When something bad does happen, you want to be able to see what your driver saw,” explained Schimelpfenig, adding that video should be used to exonerate a driver and help train new, incoming drivers.

Though he said many truckers are reluctant to accept a driver-facing camera, Schimelpfenig underlined the fact that the video can help determine if a driver did everything they could have during a particular incident, which not only provides a valuable tool to companies, but also relieves the conscious of the driver themselves, who may question if their own job performance following an incident.

Omnitracs’ in-cab video solution does not broadcast live video, but is rather viewed only when an incident occurs or fowl play is suspected.

Some of the statistics Schimelpfenig revealed to those attending the Omnitracs Outlook 2017 session included the fact that in the US, each injury that results from an on-road incident costs trucking companies an average of $240,000; a highway fatality costs $11 million; and 81% of vehicle collisions is caused by passenger vehicles.

“You should be very proud of the trend we are seeing in this industry,” Schimelpfenig said to those in attendance.

He added that fleets using an in-cab video solution see a 35% reduction in vehicle-related incidents, 11% for those using electronic logging devices (ELDs).

Omnitracs works with several partners – such as Bendix and Detroit Assurance – to integrate its in-cab video solution to create an overall package of collision mitigation technology to help make truck driving safer.

The solution offers full integration with Omnitracs applications, one or two camera configurations, customizable video options, always-on functionality, secure video storage and viewing and editing tools.

Schimelpfenig said video that integrates driver speed and other statistics would be available sometime in the coming year.

