Alberta truck drivers compete for championships in Red Deer

RED DEER, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has released the official results of its 2016 Professional Truck Driving Championships held in Red Deer June 25.

Also known as the Roadeo, the event features truck driving competitions in several divisions, including straight truck, single, single tandem, tandem and B-train.

Drivers from across the province competed for the honorary titles and prizes, and the chance to represent Alberta in the National Truck Driving Championships in Brantford, Ont. this September.

Here is the list of winners in each division from first to third place:

Straight truck – Keith Franklin (Canadian Freightways); Alex Smith (H&R Transport); Carey Naismith (LTT).

Single – Darren Hodgkins (Bison Transport); Darren Tychkowsky (Fedex); Shaun Thompson (Grimshaw Trucking).

Single tandem – David Lowe (Bison Transport); Kevin Chapman (CCT Canada); Gregory Cresine (LTT).

Tandem – Rod Harrison (Canadian Freightways); Tim Bingley (Lac La Biche Transport); Curtis Phillips (Safeway Sobeys West).

B-train – Robert Smith (TDL); Ron Johnstone (Canadian Freightways); Terry Saitz (Home Hardware).

Awards also went to Rod Harrison (Canadian Freightways), who was named Grand Champion, Terry Saitz (Home Hardware) as Rookie of the Year, and the Team Award went to Bison Transport.

