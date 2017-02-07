BCTA names policy director

LANGLEY, B.C. – The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) has named Cory Paterson its new director of policy.

Paterson assumes the role Feb. 22. He’ll be responsible for advancing BCTA’s policy positions and the interests of members with governments, the business community and other stakeholders, BCTA announced.

Paterson has more than 15 years of policy, research and advocacy experience. He has worked for provincial governments in B.C. and Alberta as well as the federal government and industry.