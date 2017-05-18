Bison to hold Challenge for Life fundraiser June 1

WINNIPEG, Man. – Bison Transport is holding a barbecue fundraiser for the 10th annual Challenge for Life, which supports the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

“I am tremendously proud of our team at Bison Transport for all of their effort and hard work towards the Challenge for Life,” said Rob Penner, president and CEO of Bison Transport. “Their enthusiasm makes our fundraising barbecue a success each year. It is in our culture to get involved.”

The barbecue will be western-themed and take place June 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is open to the public for a cost of $10 per person, and will feature games and a silent auction with several prizes, including a backyard makeover valued at $2,500.

Bison has participated in the Challenge for Life for eight years, and has held a barbecue fundraiser for four, raising $170,000 last year and nearly $700,000 over the course of seven years.

This year’s barbecue will take place at Bison’s Winnipeg maintenance facility at 1051 Sherwin Road.