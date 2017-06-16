Bison raises over $162,000 for CancerCare Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Man. – Bison Transport raised more than $162,000 through corporate fundraising, a charity barbecue, and personal initiatives in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

The company took part in the 10th annual Challenge for Life, with 114 employees and family members registering to either walk 20km, or work for 200 minutes.

It was the eighth year the Blazing Bison team participated in the fundraising event, and has raised over $860,500 over that time.

“I’m extremely proud of our team at Bison for once again stepping up in support of such an important cause,” said Rob Penner, president and CEO of Bison. “Thank you to all of the participants, sponsors, and donors who came together to help us fundraise. At Bison, part of our core values are to foster a spirit of family, fun and giving back, and it’s events such as the Challenge for Life that really exemplify these values.”

The Challenge for Life started in 2008 and has garnered nearly $9 million to help battle cancer and support patients at CancerCare Manitoba.