Cat Scale marks 40th anniversary of first automated, full-length platform scale

WALCOTT, Iowa – Cat Scale Company celebrated the 40th anniversary of what the company said was ‘striving to provide professional drivers with the most accurate weights possible.’

Truckstop entrepreneur Bill Moon founded Cat Scale and introduced the first totally automated, full-length platform scale giving drivers for the first time access to scales that could weight their entire truck and trailer unit all at once and be unconditionally guaranteed by the company if any issues were to arise.

“My dad talked with drivers every day and was always trying to figure out ways to make their job easier,” said Delia Moon Meier, Cat Scale senior vice-president. “We still follow that same philosophy. It’s evident in everything we do here.”

Now the largest truck scale network in the world, Cat Scale has over 1,750 locations in Canada and the US.

“We understand that time is money for drivers and fast, accurate weighing it is important. That is why we invest so much in technology and preventative maintenance,” said Meier. “Thank you to our dedicated employees, truckstop partners and our customers for helping us achieve this important milestone. We are very grateful for your hard work and continued support.”

Cat Scale also offers the Weigh My Truck app for smartphones and tablets allowing drivers to weigh and pay from their devices.