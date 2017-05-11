CTA supporting dad with plenty of plaid

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) will be working with Prostate Cancer Canada for Wear Plaid for Dad and hope to retain the trucking industry as top fundraiser for the campaign.

The Ontario Trucking Association was the number one fundraising workplace/organization last year, and the CTA would like to surpass last year’s numbers, and urge those contributing to the cause to funnel all donations through a single CTA fundraising portal on the Plaid for Dad website – https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=762428.

For those CTA members who have already started a donation page, the amount will be calculated under CTA’s total when the campaign ends June 16.

Carriers can also show support for the cause by wrapping their tractors and trailers with Plaid for Dad graphics – CTA has two design templates to choose from; please contact Marco Beghetto at marco.beghetto@cantruck.ca for more information.

In addition to sharing images on social media, CTA will hold a ‘spot the plaid-clad truck’ contest on Twitter, where the public can tweet out pictures and locations of Plaid for Dad trucks and be entered into a draw.