Daimler’s global truck boss steps down

STUTTGART, Germany – Daimler AG announced today that Dr. Wolfgang Bernhard, head of Daimler trucks globally, has stepped down from the Board.

“We thank Wolfgang Bernhard for his committed work and respect his decision,” said Dr. Manfred Bischoff, chairman of the supervisory board. Bernhard notified Daimler he would not renew his current contract, which expires in February 2018.

“We regret this resolution, but we have a number of outstanding managers to succeed,” said Bischoff.

Bernhard was relieved of his duties immediately. Dieter Zetsche, head of Mercedes-Benz cars, will assume his role until a replacement is named. Bernhard has sat on the Board since 2010 and has overseen Daimler’s global truck and bus operations since 2013.