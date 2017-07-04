Driver turnover remains low in U.S.

ARLINGTON, Va. – Driver turnover at U.S. truckload fleets rose slightly in the first quarter, while remaining at historically low levels, according to the latest stats from the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

“The slight uptick in turnover, despite weak freight volumes in the first quarter, may be indicative of a tightening in the driver market,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The situation bears watching because if the freight economy picks up significantly, turnover will surely accelerate – as will concerns about the driver shortage.”

Driver turnover at large U.S. truckload fleets rose 3% to 74%, down about 15% from this time last year. The turnover rate at small truckload fleets rose 2% to 66%, a 22% decrease from this time last year.

Turnover at less-than-load carriers remained low, rising 2% to 10%.