DTNA’s Martin Daum named to Daimler board

STUTTGART, Germany – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) president and chief executive officer Martin Daum will join Daimler AG’s Board of Management.

Daum will join the board March 1, replacing Dr. Wolfgang Bernhard, who recently announced his departure from the company citing personal reasons.

“With Martin Daum, we are appointing a very successful and experienced executive to the Board of Management as head of the Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses divisions,” said Dr. Manfred Bischoff, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG. “He looks back on 20 years of experience in the industry and knows the cyclical commercial-vehicle business from all perspectives. We are convinced that he will successfully meet the upcoming challenges in the next years, continue along the successful path of Daimler Trucks & Buses and further strengthen their worldwide leading positions.”

Daum has been head of DTNA since June 2009.