WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA) acknowledged the death of its former president and long serving board member Bob Senkow Jan. 4.

Senkow was also an MTA awards winner, an actively engaged member of the association and well known in the industry an among other MTA members.

A memorial service will be held Jan. 11 at Glen Eden Funeral Home located at 4477 Main Street in West St. Paul, Man. commencing at 2 p.m.