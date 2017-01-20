HDA Truck Pride names western rep

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – HDA Truck Pride has hired Mike Copeland to drum up new business in its western region, including Western Canada.

Copeland will serve as business development manager, western region, reporting to Tom Tecklenburg. He was most recently western regional manager with Webb Wheel Products and he also spent six years as western regional manager, commercial vehicle aftermarket with The Timken Company.

“We’re excited to have Mike on the sales team. His industry experience and persistent personality will bring tremendous value to our members,” said Tecklenburg, CCO. “Mike is well equipped to drive growth with both our membership and the end users.”