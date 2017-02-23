Huayi Tire appoints western Canadian regional fleet sales manager

MARKHAM, Ont. – Commercial and passenger tire manufacturer Huayi Tire Canada has named Terry Kindleman as its new western region fleet sales manager.

With over 30 years of experience in the tire industry, including truck and car rental, sales and leasing experience, Kindleman’s most recent position was operations manager at Fountain Tire in Southern Alberta, as well as positions with Continental Tire Canada and other tire sales and service companies.

“Terry’s tremendous fleet sales experience and his successes in developing national accounts will be invaluable in our ability to serve our dealerships,” said John Hagg, vice-president of sales and operations for Huayi Tire Canada. “He is a proven professional who fully understands our fleet customers.”

Huayi Tire, which has a head office in Markham, Ont., is a subsidiary of Shanghai Huayi Company and is a marketer and distributor of Double Coin tires, Duraturn, Dynatrial+ and Bluestar tires.