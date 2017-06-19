Huayi Tire Canada names eastern region sales manager

MARKHAM, Ont. – Huayi Tire Canada (HTC), distributor of Double Coin tires and associated brands, has named Robert Vetter its new east region fleet sales manager.

Vetter brings nearly 50 years of tire industry experience to the role, the company announced. He has held positions with Firestone Canada, Goodyear Canada, and Bridgestone Firestone Canada. Most recently, he was director of sales, Canada, for American Pacific Industries.

He is a member of the Hall of Fame of the Tire Dealer Association of Quebec.

“We are building a strong team here at Huayi Tire Canada,” said John Hagg, vice-president of sales and operations for HTC. “Robert’s depth of experience and knowledge of all aspects of the tire industry, as well as his proven success will be invaluable to our customers. We are thrilled to have him join our growing team.”