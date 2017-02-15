Jonathan Wahba hops aboard CP intermodal train

TORONTO, Ont. – Canadian Pacific has tapped former Kriska Group chief operating officer Jonathan Wahba for the position of vice-president, sales and marketing for intermodal and grain.

Wahba will report to the newly installed John Brooks, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer. The company also named Tommy Browning vice-president of sales and marketing for merchandise and bulk.

​“As CP moves into the next phase of its impressive turnaround, it is time to focus on further strengthening our customer base and growing the top line,” said Keith Creel, CP president and chief executive officer. “We are confident that John and his talented team can leverage our superior operating model, diversify our book of business and deliver for our customers and shareholders.”

Before joining Kriska, Wahba held leadership positions at Schneider National, CN and Midland Transport. He assumes his new role immediately.

“Better service, more in-depth analysis through trip planning and the most disciplined operating team in North America, combined with a strong sales and marketing team positions us well for the future,” said Brooks. “Jonathan and Tommy have proven track records in this business and I look forward to working closely with them and the rest of the team as we continue to deliver for our customers.”