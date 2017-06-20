MTA and Volvo Trucks Canada name provincial Driver of the Year

WINNIPEG, Man. – Ronald J. Rodych of Gordon Food Service has been named the 2017 Manitoba Trucking Association (MTA)/Volvo Trucks Canada’s Driver of the Year.

Rodych has been a driver with Gordon Food Service for more than 28 years, and is now eligible for the Canadian Trucking Alliance/Volvo Trucks Canada National Driver of the Year award.

The Manitoba Driver of the Year is selected annually from 10 yearly Industry Excellence recipients, and is based on commitment to the industry, safety, outstanding acts, and customer service.

Industry Excellence awards were presented to Tim Reimer (Steve’s Livestock); Terry Wright (Arnold Bros. Transport); Marcito Kehler (Steve’s Livestock); Ron Rodych (Gordon Food Service); Darren Bray (Arnold Bros. Transport); Myron Penner (Steve’s Livestock); Cass Nicbride (Bison Transport); Robert Goulet (Arnold Bros. Transport); Sheryl McLean (Kindersley Transportation); and Robert McLean (Kindersley Transportation).

The announcement of Driver of the Year was made by John Mauseth of Beaver Truck Center on behalf of Volvo Trucks Canada at the Victoria Inn Hotel in Winnipeg June 17.

Commercial truck drivers from throughout the province also recently got together for the 2017 Professional Truck Driving Championships at Peterbilt Manitoba, where winners included:

– Bruce McKechnie (Bison Transport): straight truck

– Brian Hrabarchuk (Canadian Freightways): single-single

– Frank Klassen (Penner International): single-tandem

– Rodney Birdsbill (Bison Transport): tandem-tandem

– David Henry (REK Express): super-B train