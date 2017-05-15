National Professional Truck Driving Championships canceled for 2017

WINNIPEG, Man. – This year’s National Professional Truck Driving Championships that were slated to occur Sept. 15-16 in Winnipeg have been canceled.

Provincial trucking associations have also been putting a halt to the event for 2017, with the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) today (May 15) announcing the cancelation of its Provincial Truck Driving Championships.

The STA said that after months of promotion in Regina and Saskatoon, support in both registration and sponsorship “did not reflect an industry with a desire to see the event continue.”

“The provincial driving championships were a fantastic event that many people were very passionate about over the years,” said STA executive director Susan Ewart. “It was a great promotion for the trucking industry and a place for people to come together and celebrate the importance of trucking. The demographics have changed and the reality is that there is no longer sufficient demand for this event, so it will be officially retired.”

The British Columbia Trucking Association has also decided to cancel its event for 2017, making the announcement earlier this year, adding that it would gauge the level of support for the event for 2018.