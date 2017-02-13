Nikola names CFO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Nikola Motor Company has named Jonathan Spira its chief financial officer (CFO).

Spira joins the company as it aims to bring its zero-emissions long-haul Class 8 truck to market and will be charged with initiating the company’s next round of funding.

“Jonathan’s extensive technology experience and impressive track record of successful financial leadership at rapid-growth technology companies make him an excellent fit for our team,” said Trevor Milton, founder and CEO of Nikola Motor.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join Nikola Motor and help drive its expansion into the class 8 truck market,” Spira added. “Nikola Motor’s groundbreaking technology, together with the strong value its technology will provide to customers, gives the company extraordinary disruptive potential in the heavy-duty truck market.”

Spira has 20 years’ experience building and managing companies in the technology and consumer industries. Most recently, he served as CFO at Untangle, a security software and appliance company. He has also held senior finance and planning positions at Walt Disney, PepsiCo and Nestle.