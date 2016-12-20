November trailer orders surge

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Act Research says an escalation in trailer orders in November indicates that the buying season has begun.

Climbing 71% month-over-month, the increase was mostly due to dry van orders, and was also helped by a drop in cancellations.

“Dry vans were also nearly equivalent to year-ago levels,” said Frank Maly, director–CV transportation analysis and research at ACT. “Even with that surge, total trailer orders for the month still trailed last November by 7ppt, and year-to-date net orders are down one-third from 2015 volume.”