Polaris promotes Dickson to v.p.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Polaris Transportation Group has named David Dickson its new vice-president of operations.

He formerly served as the company’s director of operations. He will report directly to president Dave Cox, and will be responsible for strengthening the processes and infrastructure needed to execute the company’s future growth plans.

Dickson has been with Polaris for two years, and has managed the company’s LTL operations.

“With the recent passing of our president and my father Larry Cox, I have been very fortunate to have talented individuals like David Dickson on hand to take on additional responsibilities,” said Cox. “During his time here, David has brought many improvements to our LTL operations. He has vision and the ability to turn that vision into actions to improve processes and create higher operational efficiencies. David and I will be working together on our road of continuous improvement and well managed growth strategies.”

Dickson will be based out of Polaris’ head office in Mississauga, Ont.