Purolator to suspend shipments as strike looms

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A strike by Purolator drivers appears imminent, after the Teamsters rejected the company’s latest offer.

Purolator says it’s looking forward to resuming collective bargaining, after 56% of Teamsters members rejected its latest offer. The union has issued a 72-hour strike notice, which would commence March 29 at 4:30 p.m.

“Purolator is optimistic that we will reach an agreement quickly,” the company said in a release. “However, in order to protect our customers from being negatively impacted, we will suspend acceptance of new shipments effective Tuesday, March 28, 2017.”

The company says it expects to be able to complete shipments already in its system prior to today.

“We apologize to our valued customers for this unfortunate disruption,” said Ken Johnston, vice-president of human resources and labor relations at Purolator. “We are deeply disappointed in the outcome of Sunday’s vote and in Teamsters Canada’s decision to issue 72 hours’ notice for strike action. However, we look forward to returning to the bargaining table, working diligently to negotiate a new agreement and getting back to delivering our customers’ packages.”