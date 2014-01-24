Scotlynn partners with KRTS, provides late model training truck

Scotlynn Transport has provided a late model Peterbilt tractor and reefer trailer to KRTS so students there can learn on quality equipment.

CALEDONIA, Ont. — Scotlynn Commodities has provided KRTS Transportation Specialists with a late model Peterbilt tractor and reefer trailer to be used to train the next generation of professional drivers.

The carrier was the first to be named a KRTS Preferred Partner, according to the company.

“The Scotlynn team believes that supplying state of the art equipment for KRTS students to be educated on will help lead them to Scotlynn upon graduation,” KRTS announced in a release. “Scotlynn staff also visit the KRTS campus to meet new students and discuss the opportunities available at the long-haul carrier. Once a month, KRTS students tour the beautiful Scotlynn facility in Vittoria and meet some of the other members of their team.”

KRTS also has been charged with the training of Scotlynn’s driver trainers.

Scotlynn hopes to mould some of these new professional drivers into owner/operators, by assisting with the financing of their trucks. Scotlynn has an on-site Peterbilt dealership to expedite the service and parts supply for the O/O, reducing downtime.

Next, Scotlynn plans to develop an apprenticeship program for new hires.

“Scotlynn is in our neck of the woods, and we have known about them for years, but we had never had the opportunity to do business with them. I was very surprised by the synergy between our companies – once we sat down together, it did not take long to come up with a plan,” said KRTS president Kim Richardson.

“We have been very pleased to join in this partnership with KRTS,” added Scotlynn president Scott Biddle. “With their excellent reputation, we knew we would have the opportunity to hire some of the best trained drivers around. Supplying equipment for them to use was an easy decision for us, considering the return we stand to gain on the investment.”