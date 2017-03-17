Senior exec to leave Yokohama

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Rick Phillips is leaving Yokohama Tire Corporation after two decades with the company.

Phillips, who served as vice-president of sales, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the company announced.

“We sincerely wish Rick well with his new endeavor and thank him for his contributions,” said Jeff Barna, YTC chief operating officer. “Yokohama’s leadership team is committed to maintaining the strong momentum that we are experiencing and will be moving quickly to fill this important position.”

Phillips joined the company in 1999 and moved up through the ranks to his latest position of vice-president, sales.