TCA Driver and Owner-Operator of the Year finalists announced

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The finalists for the 2016 Truckload Carriers Association Driver and Owner-Operator of the Year have been announced, with the winners taking home $25,000 each.

Driver of the Year finalists include Murray Manuliak (Bison Transport), David McGowan (WEL Companies) and William Poteet (Saddle Creek Logistics Services), while Owner-Operator of the Year finalist are Gary Buchs (Landstar Systems), Philip Keith (WEL Companies) and Kevin Kocmich (Diamond Transportation Systems).

Both Love’s Travel Stops and Cummins Inc. sponsor the awards. In addition to the grand prize award, the two runners-up in each category will receive $2,500.

“Our nation’s economy depends on the health and strength of the trucking industry, and at the heart of it is the driver,” said Amy Boerger, vice-president of sales at Cummins Inc. “We sponsor this award because Cummins wants to shine a broader light on this great and important profession.”

The awards recognize the company and owner-operator professional truck drivers who provide reliable transportation of North America’s goods. To be eligible drivers were required to meet certain standards, including having one million consecutive accident-free miles. Judges examine the driver’s operating information, work history and safety record to determine a winner.

“Far too often [professional drivers’] hard work and dedication to safety and professionalism goes unnoticed,” said Jon Archard, vice-president of sales with Love’s Travel Stops. “We know that to sustain growth we need the continued support of our trucking customers and professional drivers, and we could not be more proud to support [the] Driver of the Year award.”

The winners will be announced at the TCA’s National Convention in Nashville, Tenn. March 26-29.