Time to register for Western Women With Drive running out

CALGARY, Alta. – With the first ever Western Women With Drive taking place May 10 in Calgary, the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) is encouraging those who could like to attend the event to register before it’s too late.

The conference is a collaboration between the AMTA and Trucking HR Canada, which has been holding its Women With Drive event in Ontario with great success.

“With the success of the Trucking HR Canada Women With Drive conference in Ontario, we feel Alberta is the perfect place to hold an additional conference highlighting the roles women play in the transportation industry,” said AMTA president Lorraine Card. “We have an outstanding group of presenters covering a variety of topics and there will be plenty of opportunity for networking as well.”

Speakers at the western conference include Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, Karen Hamberg of Westport Innovations, motivational speaker Michelle Cederberg and Westcan Bulk Transport president and AMTA chairman Grant Mitchell.

Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m. May 10 at the Calgary Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel; visit https://amta.ca/event/western-women-with-drive to sign up.