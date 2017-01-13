Transcourt solidifies its focus on Quebec and Maritimes with new hire

TORONTO, Ont. – Transcourt Tank Leasing has named Julie Thibaudeau as its new director for business development, focusing exclusively on the Quebec and Maritimes’ markets.

Having spent the majority of her career in the logistic and transportation industries, Thibaudeau will be based in Transcourt’s Anjou, Que. office and will help the company cater to and better serve its Francophone customers.

“With our vast fleet that includes a large variety of tank trailers, we are certainly well equipped to deliver flexible and customized service to our customers in Quebec and the Maritimes as we do elsewhere in Canada and the USA,” said Transcourt president Bruce Daccord.

“Transcourt is certainly more than a conventional trailer rental company, as we offer business solutions including operational and financial aspects to suit the specific needs of each client, no matter how big or how small the project is,” said Daccord. “Our main goal is to provide a wide variety of equipment in North America and become the supplier of choice when carriers and bulk shippers are looking for a tanker to add to their operations.”

Prior to her position with Transcourt, Thibaudeau was the business development director for a North American bulk carrier.

