Truck-Lite names new vice-president of sales

FALCONER, N.Y. – Truck-Lite has named John Cecco as its new vice-president of sales, who will oversee the company’s aftermarket sales, customer service, pricing and forecasting departments.

Cecco, previously Truck-Lite’s vice-president of operations, will replace Bob Ives, who will be retiring from the position of vice-president of business development.

Cecco has worked for Truck-Lite for 13 years and has extensive knowledge of company procedures, products and customer service.

“With Truck-Lite’s continued growth in OE forward lighting, we recognized the need for increased efforts in the aftermarket to balance the business,” said Cecco. “As a result, we’ve expanded, restructured and refocused our direct sales team. We’re in a better position than ever to serve our end users, such as fleets, as well as our OE and aftermarket customers.”

Truck-Lite has sales representatives across Canada, the US and Mexico.