Trucking HR Canada conducting surveys about women in trucking industry

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada is conducting a series of surveys so it can better understand the issues and challenges faced by women in the trucking industry.

The surveys – open to managers of both sexes, women working in trucking and those interested in the industry’s career opportunities – support the organization’s new Women with Drive project and can be completed in about 10 minutes. They are accessible at www.TruckingHR.com.

“Rather than relying on anecdotal evidence, these surveys will give us the data needed to develop the practical tools which will help fleets recruit and retain more women,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

Women represent close to 48% of Canada’s labour force, but just 3% of Canada’s truck driver, technicians and cargo workers. They also represent just 11% of managers, 13% of parts technicians, 18% of dispatchers, and 25% of freight claims/safety and loss prevention specialists, Trucking HR Canada points out.