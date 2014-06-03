Trucking HR Canada conducting surveys about women in trucking industry

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada is conducting a series of surveys so it can better understand the issues and challenges faced by women in the trucking industry.
The surveys – open to managers of both sexes, women working in trucking and those interested in the industry’s career opportunities – support the organization’s new Women with Drive project and can be completed in about 10 minutes. They are accessible at www.TruckingHR.com.
“Rather than relying on anecdotal evidence, these surveys will give us the data needed to develop the practical tools which will help fleets recruit and retain more women,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.
Women represent close to 48% of Canada’s labour force, but just 3% of Canada’s truck driver, technicians and cargo workers. They also represent just 11% of managers, 13% of parts technicians, 18% of dispatchers, and 25% of freight claims/safety and loss prevention specialists, Trucking HR Canada points out.
I applaud efforts to involve more women in trucking but there are issues to be addressed such as safety, ergonomics, and even changing the thought process that trucking is not a profession that they can do. But after reading an article about the new automatic transmissions for HD trucks, apparently a lot of men think the same way.
When I read about some of the groups that are now trying to increase the participation of women in trucking, especially as drivers, one glaring concerns struck me immediately: what about health considerations? Driving is a notoriously unhealthy occupation. And I do not think that it is only the lifestyle but also the working conditions. Of primary concern to me is women as long-haul drivers having to park for hours-of service and being exposed to diesel emissions not only from their truck but from others around them. I read a study that showed that these harmful emissions can accumulate in a truck cab to a greater degree than that of the ambient air. And in a congested parking lot with dozens of idling trucks the ambient air is not good.
Of course breathing diesel emissions can be harmful to both men and women but, to me, it would seem a bit alarming to women of child-bearing age. I think the concerns are clear and wonder if this topic is being addressed.
I am involved in the idle-reduction market but that should not lessen the concern about this point. Personally, I believe that idling should be eliminated and there are several reasons and benefits. But even more so for women in trucking.
And, of course, they better get the same pay.
Joe Licari
Shorepower Technologies
Wow joe
So the men who have been sitting in the truck stops for decades don’t count?
And trucking is only unhealthy if you allow it to be. The mindset is the unhealthy overweight trucker (and there are those out there who live to promote that image) but the majority are educated intelligent humans who love what they do. Others just enjoy the lifestyle, the freedom and the beautiful scenery in this country and the thrill is getting paid to see it.
No matter what their sex
I got no problem with women in trucking but for the love of god don’t send them towards dispatch …. please!!!!
How about more men in nursing? Oh ..it wouldn’t benefit women ! You’ll have my support when recruiting would be fair for all of us !
Joe: I don’t know what you do for a living but I bet its not driving a truck and certainly not long haul !
I was involved in truck driving from the early 70’s till 2010, ran solo, long hauled for over 30 years, lived for up to 4 weeks at a time on the road , slept in truck stops, ran all the Eastern Seaboard , was never robbed or threatened in fact I was treated with more respect as a driver than as a waitress or a wife.
The last few years I was out there most places did not allow truck idling so your frenzy over us frail women folk breathing in all this bad stuff is a moot point.
Do a little research Joe , we’ve been out here well over 50 years !
Mentorship is a sound basis to gradually achieve equality in all workplaces.
At the moment, one female employee will suffice to get off the discrimination radar.
Making it a minimum of three females and Mentorship is born.
Safety in numbers is in dire need for women who are the sole female in a male-dominated work environment.
Over years, the quiet goal is fifty percent for equality.
Mentorship; it welcomes warmly and keeps people around.