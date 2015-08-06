TTSAO diversifies board of directors

TORONTO, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSA) has added three people to its Board of Directors.
The new additions are: Ed Popkie, president of 5th Wheeel Training Institute; Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada; and Charlie Charalambous, risk services training team leader with Northbridge insurance.
“As our association continues to grow and prosper, we need to expand our board of directors to best represent our industry and membership,” said TTSAO president Yvette Lagrois. “Adding other seats that reflect education, insurance and private fleets, and the quality of the people selected speaks volumes about our commitment to growth and success as we move forward.”
How is it that a board of directors can for air brake endorsement be comprised of individuals that own, employed by, or have stock in companies that benefit from passing customers for Z (mto air brake certification).
If students fail the z portion of the commercial license the training schools would be at a loss of revenue from either social assistance programs such as; Ontario works, EI, farm programs etc.. as well as individuals paying out of own pocket.
There seems to conflict of interest when it comes to the learning outcomes of air brake programs and the benefits of pushing people through the program just so they can be eligible for government monies.
The government needs to look into the board of directors and all the instructors qualifications and work history. It is not enough to have the privatized schools regulate and govern themselves. We know this type governing is a Petrie dish for dishonest behaviour from dishonest people.
Again, how can we have instructors that get paid from schools to teach air brake that are prospective students in the future.
The government needs to ask why out of 15 people per class, very few people fail. And also, they are people who are new Canadians that don’t have the English language capacity to learn all the information that is forced down their throats in a two day, 16hr program. They cannot be taught the same way a resident that has full comprehension of the language does; we wouldn’t expect it from our public or other denominations educational facilities.
They needs to be a post test a week later to get a full understanding that how the privatized schools operate is not in the best interest of safe hiways and drivers. There has to be a disconnect from the air brake instructors and the schools themselves as well as, the owners (who benefit from this conflict of interest). My name is Larry Bailey, I have worked the training of drivers as well as the a certified air brake instructor ( which I no longer will teach because of this conflict of interest and the relationship between owners of training schools, level of education of the individual instructors, and the poor quality of curriculum.) I have taken the liberty of copying this, so there will be no dispute of who wrote it . Thank you
Larry Bailey
