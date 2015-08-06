TTSAO diversifies board of directors

TORONTO, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSA) has added three people to its Board of Directors.

The new additions are: Ed Popkie, president of 5th Wheeel Training Institute; Mike Millian, president of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada; and Charlie Charalambous, risk services training team leader with Northbridge insurance.

“As our association continues to grow and prosper, we need to expand our board of directors to best represent our industry and membership,” said TTSAO president Yvette Lagrois. “Adding other seats that reflect education, insurance and private fleets, and the quality of the people selected speaks volumes about our commitment to growth and success as we move forward.”