Alberta receives sizable investment into highway projects

EDMONTON, Alta. – The governments of Alberta and Canada have announced funding for 10 bundled highway rehabilitation and improvement projects in Alberta in an effort to improve the movement of people and goods across the province.

The federal government is providing nearly $255 million toward the projects, while the Alberta government is investing more than $279 million, for a combined total cost of $535 million.

“By working with our federal counterparts we are able to do even more to improve highways, connect communities and enhance the movement of goods and services across Alberta,” said Brian Mason, Alberta’s minister of Infrastructure and Transportation. “This joint investment supports nearly 100 road and bridge projects from Taber to Peace River and dozens of communities in between as we work to make lives better right across the province.”

Some of the project bundles that are part of the joint venture include Highways 2, 43, and 63, as well as Southern, Northern and Central Alberta highway rehabilitation and a bridge renewal project.

“These infrastructure projects will help keep Albertans working at a time when the heavy construction industry is struggling with spending cuts in the energy and residential sectors,” said Jim Rivait, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association. “The projects will also pay long-term dividends by supporting new economic growth while reducing congestion and increasing safety for Albertans.”

Canada’s minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi said the country’s investment into trade and transportation will result in more efficient transportation corridors to regional and international markets.

“These investments in highway infrastructure across Alberta will support economic growth and provide safer and more efficient transportation routes for Canadians,” said Sohi.