Feds, province to widen stretch of Hwy. 401

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – The federal and provincial governments announced they will fund the widening of Hwy. 401 between Hespeler Road and Townline Road.

The five kilometer stretch will be widened from six to 10 lanes. The federal government is chipping in $96 million, with the province picking up the remainder of the bill. New high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes will be added and two bridges crossing Hwy. 401 will be replaced.

“The Government of Canada is working in close partnership with Ontario to ensure we make smart infrastructure investments that help grow the middle class, promote sustainable development and increase public safety,” said Marwan Tabbara, MP for Kitchener South-Hespeler. “By supporting improvements to critical transportation routes, we will help local businesses move their goods to market and help Canadians safely get to and from work, school and other activities on time.”