Highway upgrades to help improve traffic flow at B.C.’s Lower Lynn corridor

NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. – A joint funding effort of $60 million will be put toward the fourth phase of roadwork along the Highway 1 Lower Lynn corridor to help improve traffic flow in the area.

The government of British Columbia, along with the federal government and District of North Vancouver are investing into the highway infrastructure upgrades, which they say will not only improve travel but also safety, as well as reducing congestion.

“The ministry listened to constructive public feedback on this project and collaborated with the District of North Vancouver and the federal government on a plan to further improve safety and connectivity in this area, resulting in the addition of Phase 4 to the existing project,” said Todd Stone, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure. “This vital highway improvement project will improve traffic through the community and on Highway 1 to access B.C. Ferries and the Sea-to-Sky Highway to Squamish and Whistler.”

Work will include the addition of a westbound collector lane from Mount Seymour Parkway to Mountain Highway, a new two-lane bridge on each side of the existing Lynn Creek Bridge and an eastbound on-ramp from Mountain Highway onto the Trans-Canada.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2021.