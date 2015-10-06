Husky Energy, Imperial Oil to combine truck fuel networks

CALGARY, Alta. — Husky Energy and Imperial Oil are joining their truck transport fuel networks in a move they say will enhance competitiveness and better serve trucking customers across Canada.
Husky will manage the combined network of about 160 Esso-branded truck transport locations, the companies announced today.
The agreement will create a single truck transport fuel network, which will benefit from its increased scale.
“The larger national network will better serve Canadian commercial and truck transport customers,” Husky announced in a release.
As part of the agreement, Imperial Oil will convert its Esso truck transport fuel business to a branded wholesaler model. Husky will manage all dealer relationships and ongoing network growth as an Esso-branded wholesaler in the truck transport fuel segment.
Imperial will supply fuel to the consolidated network and continue to invest in marketing programs that support the network. Husky will convert its commercial cardlocks, co-located Travel Cetnres and a number of retail services stations to the Esso brand.
My question is how does this affect current KEY account holders? Will they be automatically migrated to Husky accounts or will the KEY cards be accepted at Husky facilities? This sounds like it should be a good mix for customers.
What appears to be happening is ALL Commercial Cardlock Facilities will be switched to ESSO! Including ALL Husky Commercial cardlocks…and what it says All Husky stations with a cardlock will convert to ESSO! So Im assuming that will mean Any Husky Travel Centres with a cardlock on site will become an Esso Travel Centre?? I guess if it means having a larger fuel network for trucks under the ESSO brand it will be a win win…!
Just heard all the husky restraunts will be closing. Tim Hortons and subway going in. Sucks. Just sucks