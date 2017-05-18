Inland Kenworth moves to larger facility in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Inland Kenworth celebrated the opening of its 100,000-sq.-ft. dealership in Prince George.

“Our new facility reflects record-setting growth in the economy of Prince George, considered as the ‘northern capital’ of British Columbia,” said Bill Currie, president and chief operating officer of Inland Kenworth. “The new Prince George location will provide customers with an excellent facility to view Kenworth new and used trucks, receive outstanding service support with fast diagnostic response, while also keeping fleets, contractors, and government agencies well-stocked with truck parts.”

The new facility features 36 truck, equipment and body shop bays, a large parts inventory, a wheel alignment bay, body shop and DPF cleaning machine, among others.

Inland Kenworth Kenworth – Prince George is located at 7337 Boundary Ave. in the Prince George Global Logistics Park.