STA moves into larger, better equipped location

REGINA, Sask. – The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) has a new home, a process that has taken nearly a decade to come to fruition.

“This space is a culmination of years of hard work from staff and members,” said STA executive director Susan Ewart. “The new location is a manifestation of wanting to build a better association, to be better for our members. The last location was not doing that for us. We want to clearly represent an industry that is proud, is knowledgeable and knows what hard work and patience can bring, that is what this new space is to us.”

While in their old location, STA staff waded through a flood, stepped on each others’ toes while being dispersed in temporary spaces within the STA Group of Companies and waited out the sale of their old building before moving to 103 Hodsman Road in Regina, Sask.

The new facility boasts a new training room, board room with virtual meeting capabilities, ample storage space and room for STA staff members to increase.

The STA encourages its members to come by the new location when they are in the area.

