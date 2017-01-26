Train Trailer expands its Calgary facility

CALGARY, Alta. – Train Trailer Rentals is fully up and running at its new Calgary location, with twice the yard size and service shop capacity aimed at better serving the western Canadian market.

“When the opportunity arose to double our Calgary operation, we jumped at the chance,” said Rick Kloepfer, president of Train Trailer. “This is an exciting step forward that will allow us to better serve our national account base and local Calgary market alike.”

The company’s Calgary location has an extensive fleet of intermodal chassis and dry van rentals, leases and maintenance offerings, all while providing emergency roadside and yard service and a fleet of storage trailers for customers’ seasonal demands.

The expansion of Train Trailer’s shop capabilities in Calgary also means trailer technicians can service third party trailers and safety requirements.